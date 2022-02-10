The Al Marmoom Ultramarathon will stage two challenging desert endurance running events on Saturday to celebrate the UAE’s Golden Jubilee.

The day includes a 50km Desert Ultra Race attracting elite competitors, and a 5km Dune Run as an event primarily for local runners. The dual runs will be held in Dubai’s Al Marmoom Desert Conservation Reserve, in the area around the Expo 2020 Dubai Lake.

Organised under the umbrella of Dubai Sports Council, the races are attracting runners locally and regionally, as well as elite international ultra-runners. Runners from 31 countries around the region and across the globe have signed up, as well as 54 different nationalities within the UAE.

With categories open to both male and female runners, there is a 10-hour time limit to complete the 50km route and a 1 hour 30 minute time limit for the 5km. Trophies and prizes are offered for the top three rankings in each race category, male and female, and all participants will receive finisher medals.

As part of the UAE Golden Jubilee celebrations, participants are invited to take part in a ceremonial Gaff Tree planting around Expo 2020 Dubai Lake, leaving a lasting desert legacy.

Khalid Al Awar, Director Events Department Dubai Sports Council, said: “The Al Marmoom Ultramarathon is a truly unique event, which not only tests the limits of human endurance, but also offers a window into our heritage — the desert and the dunes, and unique flora and fauna that is exclusive to Al Marmoom.

“The Ultramarathon showcases Al Marmoom’s stunning landscape and offers participants a truly unique experience, away from the hustle and bustle of the city, and it’s glitzy light.

“We want to share our heritage with the world. As per the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, we want to transform the magnificent Al Marmoom Desert Conservation Reserve into an eco-friendly hub of sport and turn it one of the most sought-after destinations in the world of sports tourism.”