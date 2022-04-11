Abu Dhabi: The prestigious Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup Under-16 competition concluded on Saturday night amid plenty of excitement as the country’s top young athletes returned to Abu Dhabi to showcase their skills on the mats.

Wrapping up two days of furious action, Al Ain Jiu-Jitsu Club took the men’s title, while Palms Sports Academy’s Team 777 secured victory in the women’s division.

The event took place at Zayed Sports City’s Jiu-Jitsu Arena. Sharjah Self-Defence Sports Club, Al Ain, Al Wahda, Al Wasl, and Palms Sports Academy fought fiercely in the open belt system. Following a great show on the opening day, Al Ain defeated Sharjah to secure first place, while Palms Sports Team 777 took third in the men’s finals on Saturday.

Third place

In the women’s category, Palms Sports won the title ahead of Sharjah Self-Defence Sports Club and Al Wahda Club Jiu-Jitsu Academy in second and third place respectively.

The U-16 competitions were organised by the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation (UAEJJF), and contested across a variety of weight categories. On Saturday night, following intense bouts in front of a large audience, a ceremony was held to crown the champions. HE Mohamed Salem Al Dhaheri, Vice Chairman of the UAEJJF, and several representatives from the federation, strategic partners, and club officials, were in attendance.

Fahad Ali Al Shamsi, secretary general of the UAEJJF, expressed his delight in the players’ outstanding performances during the competitions. “The reason for the exceptional level of performance by these young men and women is the continuation of hard work, adherence to a healthy diet, and diligent training,” he noted.

“The President’s Cup’s new system, which separates competitions for the U-16, U-18, and adult categories, is enhancing players’ preparations and refining their talents, especially because it is held in an open belt system that allows players of varying levels to exchange experiences.”

Very happy

Shamsa Al Amri, a player of Team 777 who helped her academy win the women’s title, added: “Honestly, I have no words to express how happy I am. This is a significant accomplishment for both myself and my colleagues.

“We fought tough battles because all the teams were equal and had the elements to win, but we were armed with determination and we listened well to the technical staff’s instructions.”

Elsewhere, Obaid Al Ketbi, a player of the Al Ain Club, expressed his delight at the achievement. “This is the result of hard work, continuous training, and a constant focus on all fights. We deserved to win the championship, but the Sharjah Self-Defence Club gave a valiant performance and was a formidable opponent.