Main role

ADSS, one of the largest events that offers special sports activities for athletes, reaffirms Abu Dhabi’s main role in supporting sporting events through its world-class facilities, and strengthens the emirate’s position as the capital of sports in the region.

Abu Dhabi Summer Sports provides exceptional venues for people to practice sports in 27 tracks and courts set up according to the highest standards, and an overall area covering 27,000 square meters. This year’s edition of Abu Dhabi Summer Sports features two 7-side football fields, three 5-side football fields, eight Padel tennis courts, three basketball courts, of which two are half size, six badminton courts, three volleyball courts, one cricket court, a Technogym Cardio and Functional Workout Centre and one 1-km running track.

New competitions

In addition, the second edition of the event includes a set of new competitions and events for individuals, groups, families and sports enthusiasts of all fitness levels. These events include four Champions League competitions in football, basketball, badminton, and Padel tennis, the International Yoga Day event taking place on June 21, Aloft Charity Run on August 12, Mass indoor cycle challenge, Ring-The-Bell event and Emirati Women’s Day event. The competitions and side events have been added to accommodate the significant demand and successful turnout seen in the previous edition.

Abu Dhabi Summer Sports was launched in the presence of Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and CEO of ADNEC Group, and Aref Al Awani, General Secretary of Abu Dhabi Sports Council.

Massive turnout

Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and CEO of ADNEC Group said: “Abu Dhabi Sports Summer returns in its second edition this year, following the exceptional success of the 2022 edition, which saw a massive turnout and hosted a wide range of sports events and competitions.

ADSS offers sports enthusiasts and all community members with an exceptional sports event and serves as an opportunity for individuals to elevate their physical activity levels during the summer in an air-conditioned environment equipped to the highest standards.”

Ideal opportunity

ADSS represents a valuable addition to the agenda of events hosted by the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre throughout the year. We look forward to welcoming individuals from all fitness levels to join us in a unique sports experience in this year’s edition of ADSS,” Al Dhaheri added.

Aref Al Awani, General Secretary of Abu Dhabi Sports Council, said: “The Abu Dhabi Sports Summer is an ideal opportunity for all members of society to practice sports in a safe, cool environment during the summer, and in an atmosphere full of fun and vitality.”