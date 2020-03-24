A view of the stadium during the closing ceremony of the 18th Asian Games 2018, in Jakarta, Indonesia. The next edition looks headed to be on schedule in Huangzhou in 2022. Image Credit: PTI

Dubai: The 2022 Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, China looked on schedule as the official logos were unveiled on Monday (March 23), signalling that sports activities will be on course as the country recovers from the crippling blow of coronavirus.

The motif of the emblem consists of a wheelchair athlete striving forward. A running track, formed by 10 semi-arc lines with a gradient ramp from purple to red and then yellow, stretches out into the distance and reflects the surging tides of the Qiantang River that runs through Hangzhou.

The athlete dashing forward in the wheelchair exudes dynamism, energy and passion. The motif resembles the fine spray of the Qiantang River tides, a fitting statement on the heroism of the para-athletes persevering and challenging themselves.

The visuals and style of the Asian Para Games emblem are in line with those of the Asian Games.

“The emblem conforms to the concept of ‘sunshine, harmony, self-improvement and sharing’, which reflect the values of the Games,” Chen Weiqiang, Deputy Secretary-General of the Asian Para Games Organising Committee and Vice Mayor of Hangzhou, said at the unveiling.

The slogan for the Asian Para Games is ‘Hearts meet, Dreams shine’, mirroring the core message and style of the slogan for Asian Games: “Heart to Heart, @Future”.

Asian Paralympic Committee President Majid Rashid Al Usaimi was pleased to see the launch of the new logo and slogan. “With over two years to go for the Games, we’re delighted that the emblem and slogan are being launched now and congratulate the Organising Committee on their efforts. The chosen design for the emblem together with the slogan captures the dynamic, positive spirit of the Asian Para Games perfectly and we are very pleased to unveil these today,” he said.

The Hangzhou Asian Para Games will take place from October 9-15, 2022 with an estimated 3,000 athletes scheduled to attend in 22 different sporting categories.