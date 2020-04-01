British heavyweight boxing champion wants to get COVID-19 ‘out of the way’ soon

Tyson Fury (right) wants to give Deontay Wilder a 'bit more' when they clash for the third time later this year. The first of their heavyeight title fights ended in a controversial draw in 2018 while last month, Fury prevailed in a brutal seventh round knockout. Image Credit: AFP

Dubai: British powerhouse Tyson Fury says he is looking forward to getting the coronavirus ‘out of the way’ and resume his rivalry with Deontay Wilder in October where he aims to “give him a bit more.”

The self-titled ‘Gypsy King’ and two-time heavyweight world champion and American Wilder are expected to fight for the third time in a trilogy that has captured the attention of the boxing world.

The first fight in December 2018 at the Staples Centre in Los Angeles, California ended in a controversial draw, but Fury totally overwhelmed Wilder in the rematch last month with a brutal seventh-round knockout.

Fury, who has posted live works of his schedule on social media, said he is determined to continue from where he left off in that fight and to hand the ‘Bronze Bomber’ more punishment.

“I’ll be obliged to give him a bit more! You never tire of beating Deontay Wilder, it’s one of those things you take great pride in doing,” he told ITV’s Good Morning Britain.

“I really did what I said I was going to do and not many people, in boxing especially, say something and then do exactly what they were going to do.

“So I was quite proud of the performance and I’m really looking forward to getting all this coronavirus out of the way and the world getting back on track and getting back to my job.”

Fury has been regularly broadcasting live on his Instagram account, gypsyking101, together with his wife Paris and their five children, while he stays in quarantine.

“It’s quite difficult because obviously I’m not allowed to go to gyms for training,” Fury said.

“However, I’ve been doing every morning at 9am a workout video with the world live on Instagram. We do a 50-minute workout.

“It helps me stay in shape and helps many, many people out there who join in from all over the world,” he added.

“I’m very, very grateful that I can have an input on helping people with their fitness and mental health problems during these lockdown times.

“I’ve got Paris here and the kids. Everyone goes nuts in the front room while we’re working out.”

Meanwhile, former world heavyweight champion Mike Tyson has jumped to Wilder’s defense saying he has the ‘chance’ to beat Fury if he ‘dedicates his life to really winning this fight.’

During a live Instagram chat, ‘Iron Mike’ said its up to Wilder to make it happen. “There’s always a chance,” Tyson said. “Everyone always has a chance. It depends on how much they want to give in to it. If (Wilder) wants to dedicate his life to really winning this fight, anything could happen.