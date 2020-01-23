Rohan Bopanna. Image Credit: PTI

Melbourne: Rohan Bopanna is facing a tough first round in the Australian Open mixed doubles with new playing partner Nadia Kichenok.

The Indian doubles specialist crashed out alongside Yasutaka Uchiyama in the first round of men’s doubles, losing to American twins and former World No. 1 duo Bob and Mike Bryan on Wednesday.

Now Bopanna has a new challenge as he and Kichenok have been drawn against second seeds Nicolas Mahut and Shuai Zhang in a match scheduled for Saturday. Bopanna was expected to play with compatriot Sania Mirza but she has withdrawn from the tournament through injury.