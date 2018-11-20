“Can I imagine it? Yes. Will it be different? Yes, it will be. But that said, run the clock back perhaps 30 years and we could have said the same thing about [John] McEnroe, [Bjorn] Borg and [Jimmy] Connors followed by [Pete] Sampras and [Andre] Agassi. But I think we have been ahead of it while we work towards bringing in the next generation of players such as [Stefanos] Tsitsipas, [Alexander] Zverev and [Karen] Khachanov to name just a few. I think we are headed in the right direction,” Hogg maintained.