After an early exchange of breaks, Monfils got a second in the sixth for 4-2 and then rattled off a game on love before breaking a third time to wrap up set and match following a final double fault from Berankis. “He was very aggressive. He hit the ball big. He was quick and honestly, it was amazing how quick he was on all my passing shots. I felt he was there all the time,” Monfils said. “I think I’m quite good. It was quite tricky for me.”