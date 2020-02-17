Kristina Mladenovic Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai: Former doubles world No. 1 Kristina Mladenovic was joined by a Russian and an American into the main draw of the Dubai Duty Free Women’s Open.

Mladenovic, who teamed up with Timea Babos to win their second Australian Open crown together earlier this month, was in fine touch as she raced to a 6-3, 6-1 win over Polona Hercog in the final round of qualifiers on Monday. She will now play fellow qualifier Aliaksandra Sasnovich after the Belarussian came through 6-4, 7-6 against Ana Bogdan from Romania.

American Jennifer Brady also advanced to the main draw following a routine 6-2, 6-2 win against Hsieh Su-wei. But the player from Chinese Taipei — winner of the annual Al Habtoor Tennis Challenge a couple of years back — still got through into the main draw as a lucky loser, where she will take on eighth-seeded Petra Martic of Croatia.

Brady, meanwhile, will have to contend with two-time Dubai champion Elina Svitolina in their first round match on Tuesday.

Russia’s Veronika Kudermetova also got through into the main rounds with a 6-4, 6-2 win over American Bethanie Mattek-Sands. Kudermetova will face Dayana Yastremska of Ukraine on Tuesday.

Results

Final round of qualifiers

Kristina Mladenovic bt Polona Hercog 6-3, 6-1

Aliaksandra Sasnovich bt Ana Bogdan 6-4, 7-6

Veronika Kudermetova bt Bethanie Mattek-Sands 6-4, 6-2

Katerina Siniakova bt Alison van Uytvanck 6-4, 7-6

Jennifer Brady bt Su-Wei Hsieh 6-2, 6-2