1. NOVAK DJOKOVIC (Serbia)

Last year was a great year for Novak Djokovic as his fourth title at Wimbledon was the starting point for his amazing comeback to end the season as world number one. And even though Djokovic prepared for the defence of his title at a hardcourt complex in Belgrade, the 32-year-old Serbian will be looking at his 16th career Grand Slam.

2. RAFAEL NADAL (Spain)

Fresh from a record-extending 12th French Open crown, Nadal heads into Wimbledon looking to capture a third title and avenge last year’s heartbreaking semi-final loss to Novak Djokovic. And even though the Spaniard has not taken kindly to being seeded third despite being ranked second in the world, the 33-year-old Spaniard looks to be in peak form ahead of his return to grass.

3. ALEXANDER ZVEREV (Germany)

Zverev has not been at his best after a last 16 exit at the Australian Open and in the quarters at Roland Garros. Even though he’s won an ATP title this year (Geneva), the old question of whether he has the mental fortitude to survive two consecutive weeks of top-level tennis will always remain as the German eyes his first Wimbledon quarter-final.

4. STEFANOS TSITSIPAS (Greece)

There’s a lot of responsibility of the 20-year-old shoulders of Stefanos Tsitsipas. Not only is he the latest torchbearer of the next generation trying to stop the domination of the top three, Stefanos also needs to prove to all that he has the mental fortitude of sustaining two weeks while proving his mettle on grass.

5. DOMINIC THIEM (Austria)