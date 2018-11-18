Federer disclosed that for the moment, he was very much in sync with what he has been doing as a professional tennis player since the past two decades. “I can’t wait to go on vacation with the family and I don’t want to say I can’t wait for the build-up. It’s something that doesn’t bother me to work hard in the off-season. But I don’t know, with the experience I have and my team, I think we’re eager to see what we’re going to work on exactly. Also what’s the decision on the clay, seeing what’s going to transpire through the vacation, what are my thoughts, all that, then taking the decision at some point in next few weeks on that,” he said.