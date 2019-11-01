Elina Svitolina. Image Credit: AP

Shenzhen: Defending champion Elina Svitolina made it through the group stage at the WTA Finals without dropping a set, beating replacement Sofia Kenin 7-5, 7-6 on Friday to take her record to 3-0.

Svitolina, who had already qualified for the semi-finals from the Purple Group, saved two set points in the second set before finally winning the match on her sixth match point.

Svitolina will next face Belinda Bencic on Saturday. Kenin was playing her only match of the tournament after replacing the injured Bianca Andreescu.