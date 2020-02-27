The world number six was challenged to hit five personalised Toblerones

Stefanos Tsitsipas Image Credit: DDFTC

If winning on Centre Court wasn’t enough, 2019 Dubai finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas took his skills to the Tennis Village last night for a little game the Tournament called ‘Road to the Final’.

The world number six was challenged to hit five personalised Toblerones — made at the Dubai Duty Free Shop — using only his tennis flair.

Each Toblerone represented a round in the tournament. Tsitsipas started off slow, but was cheered on by the crowds and he completed the challenge to knock all his ‘opponents’ out.

But will he make it to the finals in the real game?

Did you know that Tsitsipas absolutely loves spending time in the Middle East? We didn’t either until we checked out his photo shoot in the desert sands of the neighbouring country.

Second seed Tsitsipas led a march of all three seeds involved in the early session of into the quarter-finals of men’s singles at the Dubai Duty Free Men’s Open on February 26.