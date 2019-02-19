World Number 1 Naomi Osaka spent an afternoon with Chef Ramola Bijendra from Jumeirah Creekside Hotel, the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championship (DDFTC) hotel, and spoke about all her favourite foods, her eating regime before and after matches and her go to ‘cheat meal’ (French fries!).
Both Chef Bijendra and Osaka were challenged to produce a great tasting salad, they spent time trialing and testing flavours at the live cooking station in the new Players’ Lounge at Jumeirah Creekside Hotel. But there could only be one winner and the ‘Osaka Salad’ was a great hit with everyone.
Osaka will begin her quest for the trophy on Centre Court today at 7pm when she meets Kristina Mladenovic.
“This feels so much like a dream. When I look back now I think these titles have only made me want to practice more,” Osaka, said on Sunday about her rise. “And also I think for me one of the biggest things is I have more confidence in myself. I think last year, honestly all I wanted was just to get to the quarters of a slam. Now I’ve won two, and I know that I can do it. It’s like a different mentality.”
Tickets to the DDFTC are available online at dubaidutyfreetennischampionships.com and from the Stadium Box Office which is open daily from 9am to 9pm.