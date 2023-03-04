15-match winning run

“Now I feel I can choose the right side to hit passing shots, and return on the line to make the opponent play. That’s what confidence does, I could feel it and know how to keep it going. At least, few times in my career I proved I can do it and that’s what I’m trying to do right now. Just continue to ride the wave,” said the 2021 US Open winner.

Incidentally, it was the Serb world No 1 who lost to Medvedev in the 2021 US Open finaland that confidence must have also made him believe that he could win against Djokovic. The loss also brought a 15-match winning run come to an end for Djokovic, which included the Australian Open title.

Former world No 1 Medvedev feels that the 22-time Grand Slam champion was not at his best in the semifinals in Dubai, the five-time champion missing some shots.

Daniil Medvedev didn't give any chance to Djokovic to come back into the game. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Amazing feeling

“Every time I beat Novak, it is an amazing feeling. He’s probably the greatest tennis player of all time, or at least one of the two or one of the three. Beating him in US Open final was my best memory because that’s my only slam. To beat someone like him in the final is just a dream come true and will remain forever in my memory. In terms of comparison, maybe this one is a little bit less because it’s not the final, it’s semis. Every time it gives you extra boost to the confidence that I was able to beat Novak, I can beat anybody.”

Medvedev is wary of Andrey Rublev and calls the defending champion a dangerous player when he meets him in the final.