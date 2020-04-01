Patrick McEnroe Image Credit: Supplied picture

New York: ESPN commentator and former tennis player Patrick McEnroe tested positive for COVID-19, he said in a video he released via Twitter on Tuesday, but said he’s feeling better as he remains in quarantine in the basement of his home in Westchester, New York.

McEnroe, 53, said he “got some minor symptoms” and self-isolated 10 or 11 days ago. He recently got the positive results.

“The good news is, I feel fine,” said McEnroe, the younger brother of John McEnroe. “My symptoms have passed. I feel really 100%.”

He praised his wife, Melissa, for taking care of him while he and their family remained in quarantine at home. “Let’s get this thing. Let’s nail this thing,” he said.

Separately, the US Tennis Association’s Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York is being converted into a temporary hospital in response to demand created by the spread of COVID-19.

According to tennis.com, the indoor training center will become the site of 350 hospital beds and Louis Armstrong Stadium will become a commissary that will feed hospital workers and those seeking assistance. The set-up is expected to become operational next week.

Also, officials at the All England Lawn Tennis Club which hosts Wimbledon are scheduled to hold an emergency meeting on Wednesday. They’re expected to cancel this year’s tournament, the first cancellation since World War II. The French Open, originally scheduled for May 24 through June 7, was postponed and rescheduled to take place September 20 through October 4.