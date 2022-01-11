I want to stay and try to compete at the Australian Open, says men’s world No.1

Novak Djokovic and Ash Barty has been handed top seedings in the Australian Open. Image Credit: AFP archive

Melbourne: Novak Djokovic and Ash Barty head the seeded players’ list in men and women’s singles respectively of the Australian Open, released on Tuesday.

Djokovic, the Serbian world No.1 and a nine-time winner here, has resumed training in Melbourne to vie for a record 21st Grand Slam victory as the tennis star waits for the Australian government to decide if it will seek to deport him for a second time.

The Serbian was released from detention late Monday after a judge overturned the cancellation of his visa, saying the unvaccinated player wasn’t given enough time to fully respond to border officials who denied him entry to Australia. Despite the ruling, Immigration Minister Alex Hawke is considering whether to exercise his own personal power to cancel the visa again.

“In line with due process, Minister Hawke will thoroughly consider the matter,” a spokesperson said in a statement Tuesday.

The federal government is also looking into a discrepancy on Djokovic’s travel declaration form that he used to enter Australia, The Age newspaper reported, without naming sources. The document incorrectly stated that he hadn’t visited any other countries in the two weeks prior to his arrival, the paper said.

Djokovic told border officials on arriving in the country that Tennis Australia had completed the form on his behalf. A spokesperson for the immigration department didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Judge Anthony Kelly said in his decision on Monday that Djokovic faced harm to his personal and professional reputation from the court proceedings that took place that day. He also warned that any attempt by minister Hawke to use his personal cancellation powers could mean that Djokovic wouldn’t be able to return to Australia for three years.

“I’m pleased and grateful that the judge overturned my visa cancellation,” Djokovic said in a tweet late Monday. “Despite all that has happened, I want to stay and try to compete at the Australian Open. I remain focused on that.”

The Association of Tennis Professionals, male players’ global governing body, echoed the judge’s comments on Tuesday, saying it was clear that Djokovic had obtained the necessary medical exemption to play in Australia. It conceded that Australians had made many sacrifices during the pandemic and still strongly recommended vaccination for all players.

“Complications in recent days related to player entry into Australia have, however, highlighted the need for clearer understanding, communication and application of the rules,” ATP said in a statement.

Top seedings

Men

1. Novak Djokovic, Serbia

2. Daniil Medvedev, Russia

3. Alexander Zverev, Germany

4. Stefanos Tsitsipas, Greece

5. Andrey Rublev, Russia

6. Rafael Nadal, Spain

7. Matteo Berrettini, Italy

8. Casper Ruud, Norway

9. Felix Auger-Aliassime, Canada

10. Hubert Hurkacz, Poland

11. Jannik Sinner, Italy

12. Cameron Norrie, Britain

13. Diego Schwartzman, Argentina

14. Denis Shapovalov, Canada

15. Roberto Bautista Agut, Spain

16. Cristian Garin, Chile

17. Gael Monfils, France

18. Aslan Karatsev, Russia

19. Pablo Carreno Busta, Spain

20. Taylor Fritz, United States

Women

1. Ash Barty, Australia

2. Aryna Sabalenka, Belarus

3. Garbine Muguruza, Spain

4. Barbora Krejcikova, Czech Republic

5. Maria Sakkari, Greece

6. Anett Kontaveit, Estonia

7. Iga Swiatek, Poland

8. Paula Badosa, Spain

9. Ons Jabeur, Tunisia

10, Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Russia

11. Sofia Kenin, United States

12. Elena Rybakina, Kazakhstan

13. Naomi Osaka, Japan

14. Simona Halep, Romania

15. Elina Svitolina, Ukraine

16. Angelique Kerber, Germany

17. Emma Raducanu, Britain

18. Coco Gauff, United States

19. Elise Mertens, Belgium