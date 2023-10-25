Abu Dhabi: World’s elite men’s and women’s players are set to dazzle in the season 2 of World Tennis League, the Greatest Show on Court, to be held at Yas Island’s Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi from December 21-24.

Women’s world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka and men’s world No 3 Daniil Medvedev are among the top tennis stars who will feature in Season Two, with tickets to go on sale this week.

In a thrilling roster of the world’s best, World Tennis League on Wednesday confirmed the addition of Medvedev, as well as world No 5 and Australian Open finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas, and world No 6 and 2023 Grand Slam quarter-finalist, Andrey Rublev.

Mixed team event

Sabalenka returns to the mixed team event that welcomes 16 world’s best players that also sees world No 2 and four-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek and Elena Rybakina, 2022 Wimbledon champion and world No 5, for Season 2 of the ‘Greatest Show on Court’.

World No 5 Elena Rybakina, the 2022 Wimbledon champion, is part of a star cast that will descend in Abu Dhabi. Image Credit: Shutterstock

Sabalenka has been having a phenomenal year that includes winning the Australian Open in January, followed by semi-final appearances at the French Open and Wimbledon and a final appearance in the US Open. The Belarusian will be looking to finish 2023 on a high while preparing for a title defence in Melbourne in early 2024.

Great time on and off the court

“I’m excited to be returning for this season and really looking forward to seeing who I’ll be joining on court at this year’s World Tennis League. Last year, we had a great time on and off the court, and I’m hoping this will help me to prepare for next season,” the 25-year-old said

On the men’s draw, Medvedev will be eyeing a positive finish to the year after strong performances in recent months with a semi-final appearance at Wimbledon and a battling performance in this year’s US Open final.

Medvedev commented: “After seeing what the players experienced last year, I’m delighted to be joining for this season of the World Tennis League in Abu Dhabi. I’ve played several times in the UAE and always enjoy coming back, and I’m aiming to finish this year on a positive note there.”

Stefanos Tsitsipas is one of the six star players announced to be taking part in the second season. Image Credit: AFP

The top six players are the first to be announced, with the full roster and team line-ups to be confirmed by organisers in the coming weeks. The format will see the players split into four teams with two matches every day from day one to three with categories including men’s and women’s singles and doubles, and mixed doubles. The top two teams will play for title on December 24, the final day of the event.

Rajesh Banga, Chairman of World Tennis League, said: “This year’s player draw featured an exceptional roster of Grand Slam champions, and ATP and WTA title winners, and we are thrilled that Aryna, Iga, Elena, Daniil, Stefanos and Andrey will be joining us for this enticing showdown in December.

Award-winning artists

“This season is set to bring some thrilling moments on court, and with world-class tennis action alongside the event’s evening concerts featuring award-winning artists, we encourage people to purchase their tickets now for an unmissable spectacle.”

Coined as the ‘Greatest Show on Court’, the unique sports and entertainment spectacle will also feature three nights of concerts from some of the top global music stars.

Russian Andrey Rublev, who has had a great year after making the quarterfinals in all four Grand Slams, will be hoping to end the year on a winning note. Image Credit: AFP

Multiple award-winning rapper and music megastar, 50 Cent will open the proceedings on opening night of the World Tennis League’s second season on December 21, while award-winning R&B megastars Akon and Ne-Yo will perform on December 22 in a special ‘R&B’ night concert.

Tickets to go on sale

The third day of action will conclude with UB40 featuring Ali Campbell, The Original Wailers featuring Al Anderson, and Trojan Sound System taking to the stage and perform as part of ‘Reggae Night’ on December 23.