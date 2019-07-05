Argentine will play in the second week of Grand Slam for first time

London: Argentina’s Guido Pella pulled off a major upset on Friday, knocking 2018 Wimbledon finalist Kevin Anderson out in the third round in straight sets 6-4, 6-3, 7-6.

The 29-year-old Argentine, who will play in the second week of a Grand Slam for the first time in his career, was in control from the outset and a fine performance was summed up in an astonishing point at 5-4 in the tiebreak.

The duo exchanged several volleys at the net before the 26th seed put it away, sinking to his knees and letting out a roar of delight.

“The penultimate point it was unbelievable,” enthused Pella. “One of those days that the point belonged to me.

“I was so tight serving for the match at 5-4 (in the tiebreak) and that released me.”