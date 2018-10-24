Los Angeles: A day after refusing to comment on his fight with Chris Paul and provide his side of the story, Lakers point guard Rajon Rondo a said he did not spit on Paul and added that while people think Paul is a “good guy,” he is actually a “horrible teammate.”

He made the comments in an interview that was published anonymously Tuesday morning on ESPN.

“I had a mouthpiece in my mouth and exasperated,” Rondo said on ESPN. “Look at my body language. My hands on my hips. I turn away for a second. Look at Eric [Gordon] and Melo [Carmelo Anthony] in the video. If they saw me spit, they would have turned their face up or something. They had no reaction.”

The NBA suspended Rondo for three games after a fight that involved him, Paul and Brandon Ingram. Forward Ingram was suspended for four games while Rondo received a three-game suspension and Paul was suspended for two.

“Of course, the NBA went with his side because I got three games and he got two,” Rondo said. “Everyone wants to believe Chris Paul is a good guy. They don’t know he’s a horrible teammate. They don’t know how he treats people. Look at what he did last year when he was in LA, trying to get to the Clippers’ locker room. They don’t want to believe he’s capable of taunting and igniting an incident.” (Los Angeles Times)