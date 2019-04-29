Sharjah: The Flag Island in Sharjah has announced the third edition of their popular annual community fitness event, Ramadan Sports Hour. Themed ‘My Health in My Sports’, the destination for pursuing sports and other fitness-themed activities will be hosting this edition in collaboration with Al Zahra Hospital, Sharjah, and Fitness First.

The Flag Island is once again calling on all members of the UAE community across age groups to devote one hour to sports and exercise to feel refreshed and energised, especially at a time when those who are fasting are deprived of food and hydration for long hours.

Upon the onset of the Holy Month, Sports Hour will be hosted on The Flag Island every Monday, 5pm-6pm, and feature Pilates lessons, boot camp workouts, yoga and boxing practice. It will also give attendees golden tips on health and nutrition, and offer free health check-ups including body mass index tests, as well as blood sugar and blood pressure tests before Iftar.

Khuloud Salim Al Junaibi, General Manager of The Flag Island, has urged members of the community to come forward and make the most of this opportunity to try out new, exciting ways to work out and stay fit.