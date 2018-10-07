Bologna: UAE Team Emirates have confirmed contract extensions of two-years for Vegard Stake Laengen and Jan Polanc.

Laengen, the Norwegian national champion who led the breakaway at the world championships up until the final 20-km, said: “I’m very happy for the chance to continue for another two years with UAE Team Emirates. We are a united group. I get along very well with my teammates and the staff, the atmosphere is motivating and it helps me better my performance, allowing me to take advantage of special moments like what we saw in the National Championship and the recent worlds. I can’t wait to share more of these moments with the team.”

Polanc added: “I couldn’t have asked for more, it is beautiful to know that I will be able to perform at the top with UAE Team Emirates for 2019 and 2020. It’s very motivating to see the team carry more and more weight in the peloton. It’s path is upwards and I’m happy to be a part of this project. I’m sure that we should be able to reach the big goals.”

Polanc secured a top 20 finish at the Giro dell’Emilia on Saturday and will be hoping to improve on that result at the Gran Premio Bruno Beghelli on Sunday.