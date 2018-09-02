Oakland, California: James Paxton returned from the disabled list to strike out 10 batters over five innings, Ben Gamel hit a two-run double, and the Seattle Mariners held off the Oakland Athletics 8-7 on Saturday night in a match-up of contenders with a knack for comebacks.

Jean Segura had a two-run single in the fifth, an inning after he was hit by a pitch. He finished with three hits, helping Seattle pull within four games of Oakland for the second AL wild card. Khris Davis hit his majors-leading 40th home run to start the eighth for Oakland, giving him three straight 40-homer seasons.