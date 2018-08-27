Jakarta: After three huge wins against the minnows, Pakistan had their first real test when they defeated Malaysia by 4-1 in a thrilling encounter of the hockey event in the ongoing 18th Asian Games at the Gelora Bung Karno (GBK) Sports Complex, Jakarta, Indonesia on Monday.

Pakistan came across Malaysia who too had won their three games comprehensively but failed to click against spirited Pakistani side in a one-sided affair.

The first half saw more or less an even contest and it was 1-1 after 30 minutes. Both Pakistan and Malaysia raided each other defence but failed to do any worthwhile things. The Green Shirts were easily the better side in the next half an hour and went out with a well-deserved 4-1 victory.

After Malaysia’s first penalty corner was well anticipated by the net minder Imran Butt in the third minute, Pakistan went ahead with their opening penalty corner in the sixth minute. Experienced Irfan Senior’s well directed flick found the middle of the net’s left side.

Pakistan’s two reverse attempts from top of the circle were well taken by the Malaysian goalkeeper Kumar. Malaysia equalised in the 11th minute also through a penalty corner. Faiz Halmi Jali’s flat and angular push completely deceived the Pakistani defenders and Imran Butt.

Pakistan team notched up two back-to-back victories to take a victorious start in the squash competition. They started campaign by beating Japan 2-1 and outstroked Nepal 3-0.

Meanwhile, Jordan Clarkson will report back for duty to the Cleveland Cavaliers without a medal in basketball. Clarkson got special permission from the NBA to join the Philippines for the Asian Games, which attracts more than 11,000 athletes in 40 sports. But the Philippines didn’t net the result it was hoping for.

The Cavs guard led the Philippines with 25 points in the 91-82 loss Monday to the defending champion South Koreans. US-born forward Ricardo Ratliffe had 30 points and 14 rebounds for South Korea, which had wins over Indonesia, Mongolia and Thailand in the group stage and will meet either Iran or Japan in the semi-finals.