Now the dust has settled on the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and yet another remarkable Formula season for Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes, the seven-time world champion took time out to reflect on a campaign that cemented his place among the very best drivers in history.

“It’s been a remarkable journey with this team, and I think what we’ve achieved is just it’s mind blowing and it’s going to take some time. I think still it’s going to take months for it to properly sink in,” Hamilton said. “It usually is the case because we just continue to move on to trying to raise the bar and focus on what’s next. But I’m really proud of everyone and incredibly honoured and grateful to be a part of this journey.”

