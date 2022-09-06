Abu Dhabi: The FIA Formula 3 promoters are pleased to announce that Hamda Al Qubaisi, a Formula 4 and Formula Regional driver, has been selected to take part in a Formula 3 test on 16 September at Magny-Cours, France.

As part of a large diversity drive to give better access to the FIA single-seater pyramid to more female drivers, Hamda, aged just 20, will be testing for the full day with the aim to introduce her to the F3 category, cars and different set-ups, and get her acquainted with the demands and challenges of its environment.

The Emirati racer, who secured her maiden overall podium finish in the Italian Formula 4 Championship in 2021 was the first and only female to achieve that result. Hamda is considered the UAE’s most outstanding driver and one of the world’s most competitive female racers. She comes from a racing family that includes her father Khaled Al Qubaisi, one of the most accomplished and well respected figures in UAE motorsport and sister Amna Al Qubaisi, who is in Formula 3 and a member of the champion PREMA Team.

Podium finishes

Starting in go-karting, she moved on to single-seaters in 2019 and went on to capture podium finishes in 2020 and 2021. In addition, she has had two successful campaigns in the F4 UAE Championship, with six wins (the most by any female in F4 worldwide) and multiple poles to her name, in addition to two overall fourth-place finishes in the series.

FIA Formula 3 CEO Bruno Michel said: “It’s very important to us to ensure that more and more female drivers join our championship. Diversity is one of our key discussions regarding the future of motorsport. We initiated these dedicated F3 tests last year, with Nerea Marti, Doriane Pin, Irina Sidorkova and Maya Weug, who all said how beneficial this one-day test had been to their understanding of the demands of our championship. We selected four new drivers for this year, as we follow closely not only the W Series, but also female drivers in other categories.

“The purpose of this test is not to compare their performance, but it is an opportunity for them to understand what is required from an F3 driver from every aspect, so that they can prepare for the challenges when they progress to our championship, hopefully in the near future.”

Hamda Al Qubaisi said: “I’m thrilled to be invited by the FIA F3 promoters to take part in this high-profile test. It is a very strong message in acknowledging female drivers and I would personally like to thank Bruno Michel for the opportunity. It means a lot to be acknowledged for my efforts and achievements in motorsports and offered the chance to test this amazing machine. It is a natural progression in my career, and I aspire to drive in this championship next season, if all goes well.

More power

“More importantly, I look forward to experiencing and getting a feel of this car, which has more power and downforce than the car I currently competing in. I have been working very hard on my physical fitness to cope with the extra g-force and feel confident that I will be able to handle it well.

“A lot of women in the UAE have been asking me about getting into motorsport and this makes me incredibly happy. I want to continue inspiring young women everywhere and be a positive role model for them. If you are determined, focused and put your mind to something, you can really do it.”