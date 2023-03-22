Dubai: The Kandura Rally, Dubai’s coolest motor show, is back with a Ramadan edition with over 100 supercars, modified cars, and custom bikes set to be on display making it a haven for motoring enthusiasts.

The spectacular evening steeped in Arabic hospitality and tradition will be free to attend and is the last of the season. It promises to be an unforgettable event, attracting over 2,000 people.

Taking place on March 31, 2023, at the Dubai Autodrome, located in the heart of Motor City, this event will bring an evening of unparalleled excitement post-Iftar from 7.30 pm onwards.

Organized by Orbit Events, and supported by EMSO, this celebration of motoring culture is set to embody the spirit of the Kandura, a symbol of style, pride, comfort, and identity for men in the UAE.

Custom cars

The Car and Bike Show competition, the highlight of the Kandura Rally is geared to witness a stunning display of the coolest customs and beauties on wheels, with winners receiving prizes worth over AED 30,000 in addition to exciting gifts. With an array of categories that includes Modified Saloon, Sports Car, Modified Truck, 4x4 Offroad, Classic Car, Supercar, Slingshot, Sports bike, Touring Bikes, Car Airbrush, and Sound System, this event caters to every discerning taste.

The free to attend event will boast countless classic cars and supercars. Image Credit: Supplied

For adrenaline seekers looking to rev up their engines, Dubai Autodrome will host the highly anticipated Roll Race DXB featuring an exhilarating head-to-head fun drag race, guaranteed to get hearts racing and pulses pumping.

The Ramadan edition is presented by Autotek, an AI-powered Automotive e-commerce platform. “Autotek.ae is pushing boundaries of what is possible to accelerate the advent of Automotive 4.0 – Motoring simplified. As Title Partners of Kandura Rally, we are thrilled to be a part of this unique event that brings together a community of passionate car and bike enthusiasts,” said Sajith Suliman, CEO, Autotek.

“It is a privilege to witness the ultimate display of pure automotive artistry with like-minded individuals. Our delight knows no bounds as we support this celebration of excellence, creativity, and innovation in the world of automobiles and motorcycles,” added Mr. Suliman.

The event is supported by Partners Hedge and Sacs, Saeedi Pro, MFix, Vatika Men, Al Ain Water, and Rush Racing E-Sports.

Fun motoring festival

Expressing excitement about the event, Pragna Vaya, Managing Director of Orbit Events, organizer of the Kandura Rally, said, “We’re thrilled to host the Ramadan edition of the Kandura Rally in Dubai, bringing together the community for a fun motoring festival in this beautiful season, celebrating car culture, love for bikes, luxury, and lifestyle that represents the true essence of the UAE”.

The event offers a perfect evening for everyone to indulge in delicious food, games, and soak up the vibrant atmosphere amidst breath-taking automotive beauty.