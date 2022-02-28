With just one month to go, the final preparations are under way for the Saudi Arabian Formula One Grand Prix.

The race takes place on the weekend of March 25-27, and the drivers can look forward to a whole host of new tweaks to the track.

Changes have been made following the inaugural race last year to improve driver sightlines from the cockpit at several of the circuit’s corners including Turns 2, 3, 14 and 21 where the barriers will be moved back between 1.5m and 2m. Likewise, the barrier on the right-hand side of Turn 27 will be moved back by around 1.5m to widen the track at this point. In all cases except Turn 27, the track limit will remain the same.

Further modifications will also be made to Turns 4, 16, 22 and 24 after consultation with the drivers who requested a smoother barrier on the apex so that they can potentially brush it as they pass.

The start time for this year’s race has also been brought forward by half-an-hour to 8pm local time to further maximise global audience potential and build on last year’s 80 million viewers.

In addition to the technical changes to the track, fans and drivers will also be greeted by a wash of colour and style at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit thanks to renowned Saudi artist Rex Chouk, whose distinctive artwork will decorate the circuit’s run-off area for the race weekend in March.

Sometimes referred to as the ‘Saudi Banksy’, Chouk also keeps his true identity hidden, wearing a mask in public and allowing the art to always be the main attraction.