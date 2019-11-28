Nyck De Vries. Image Credit: Nyck De Vries twitter

Abu Dhabi: ART Grand Prix driver Nyck De Vries and Lewis Hamilton are in a similar situation heading into the season-finale at the Yas Marina Circuit this weekend.

Like the British F1 champion, De Vries has already wrested the crown in the 12-round 2019 FIA Formula 2 Championship that is now in its 53rd season. De Vries’ triumph came at the penultimate round held in Sochi, Russia, at the end of September, while the teams’ title can be close as DAMS lead UNI-Virtuosi Racing by 53 points.

Known more as a feeder championship sanctioned by world governing body FIA, the competition is meant to be a breeding ground for second tier of formula racing in the FIA Global Pathway.

As the F2 Championship is a spec series, all competitors race with an identical Dallara F2 2018 chassis with a V6 turbo engine developed by Mecachrome, while the tyres are supplied by Pirelli. Each round consists of two races — a Feature race run over 170 kms and a mandatory pit stop, and a Sprint race over 120 kms that doesn’t require drivers to make a pit stop.

Meanwhile, the F4UAE Championship powered by Abarth will see history being made when four women prepare to compete at the season-opening Trophy Round this weekend. The UAE sisters Amna and Hamda Al Qubaisi will be joined by Saudi Arabia’s former British F4 racer and TRD 86 Cup UAE winner Reema Juffali and Logan Hannah from Scotland.

Considered one of the most important additions since its debut in 2016, the F4UAE has been instrumental in developing young driver talent with as many as 46 different drivers from 32 countries competing so far.