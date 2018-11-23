“It was opportunity for us to have a discussion at a proper level with the public authorities from Great Britain to understand what will be the treatment, in particular, for movement of goods and people. Obviously, we don’t want logistics or freight to be delayed in any shape or form, as well as people. We’ve gone very quickly in the recent years and it’s been done, in particular, thanks to the possibilities offered by the UK, bringing in youngsters. People are coming out from school, we don’t want that to change. That would be dramatic for Formula One — but I have full trust in the authorities of Great Britain to understand it is not in their interest to lose what is one of the pillars of the British industry, which is motorsport and Formula One,” Abiteboul added.