Former snooker world champion sports a new moustache on snooker’s return to action

Ronnie O'Sullivan sports his new moustache Image Credit: Twitter

Former world snooker champion Ronnie O’Sullivan said his impressive handlebar moustache, grown to help alleviate the boredom of a coronavirus lockdown, has had him compared to Mexican drugs kingpin ‘El Chapo’ and Queen frontman Freddie Mercury.

O’Sullivan is taking part in the Championship League tournament in Milton Keynes in England, the first snooker event being staged since the easing of health protocols.

However, it is being played in a tournament ‘bubble’ with a hotel and playing arena on the same site.

No fans are allowed to attend.

To help pass the time, the colourful O’Sullivan decided to tweak his appearance.

“I set myself a challenge. As soon as we were in lockdown I was going to grow a beard but that got itchy so my partner said, ‘why not grow a moustache?’ It was a bit of a giggle really,” he told the BBC.