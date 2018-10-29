Muscat: India’s Akashdeep Singh was adjudged player of the tournament but the team had to share the Asian Champions Trophy with Pakistan after the much-anticipated final was abandoned due to heavy downpour. Heavy rain delayed the start of the match late on Sunday and even though the skies relented later, the damage had already been done.

The turf was completely waterlogged because of a thunderstorm and heavy showers and, after discussion with both the coaches of India and Pakistan, the tournament director decided to call off the match and declare both the teams as joint-winners.

India won the toss and earned the right to take home the trophy of the biennial tournament for the first year. It will be given to Pakistan for the next year.

Since the Indians took home the trophy, the tournament gold medals were presented to the Pakistani players. Asian Hockey Federation Chief Executive Dato Tayyab Ikram said gold medals will soon be sent for the Indian players.