Colleagues mourn an editor who brought passion and an outstanding work ethic to his job

Dubai: Mohammed Taha, the Arabic Editor of Al Adiyat magazine, the voice of horse racing in the UAE, passed away in Dubai on Sunday.

Mohammed Taha

Mohammed has been associated with the sport since its inception in the UAE in the early nineties and has been a pivotal member of the core management team behind the successful Dubai International Arabian Races (DIAR), created by Sheikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance.

A Sudanese national he came to the UAE in the eighties, and witnessed the growth of horse racing in the country.

As a close associate of DIAR Chairman, HE Mirza Al Sayegh, Director of the Office of Sheikh Hamdan, Mohammed helped promote the DIAR races, both through his well-read columns and as a travelling ambassador.

“For all of us at Al Adiyat, Mohammed was one of the first voices we heard every morning at office,” said Obaid Saif Obaid Al Zaabi, Chairman of HR (Al Adiyat) and a veteran horse racing administrator.

“He had an extraordinary work ethic, until illness got the better of him a couple of years ago.”

Mohammed, who also assisted the Godolphin website with their Arabic translations, focused on breaking news, interviews and vibrant features on major horse racing personalities led by Sheikh Hamdan himself.

“He carried his passion for journalism and horse racing everywhere he went,” added Obaid, who spent many years travelling to major racing venues with his friend, Mohammed.

“He worked hard and diligently, but still found the time to be friendly and nice to his colleagues.

“He was a gentleman and will be missed very dearly.