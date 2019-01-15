Fresh from the biggest win of his career, aboard Wadeeaa in the Purebred Arabian Group 1 Al Maktoum Challenge R1 at Meydan on Thursday, Mazur is clearly enjoying life. “He has been running well and deserved another win. I won on him over this course and distance in November and was then, on the dirt in Muscat, third on him in a good 1600m conditions race. It has been a very exciting few days and these are the reasons we are jockeys; to ride these good winners,” Mazur said.