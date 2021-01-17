Recordman and Tadhg O'Shea win the Al Tayer Motors Handicap Image Credit: ERA

Dubai: It may have been a cold night at Meydan Racecourse on Saturday but veteran UAE handler Satish Seemar’s runners were in red-hot form winning three out of six races including Recordman who landed the feature race, the Al Tayer Motors handicap.

All the night’s races were sponsored by the automobile giant who have been a long-time supporter of racing at Meydan and its predecessor, Nad Al Sheba Racecourse.

With the ebullient Tadhg O’Shea in the irons for Seemar, Recordman dug deep into his resources to stave off the fast finishing Ahesta Bero and Rabrice Veron in the shadow of the winning post.

Commenting on the six-year-old gelded son of Dubawi, who was formerly race by Saeed Bin Surour for O’Shea said: “This is a horse with plenty of ability, but has had a few problems and niggles, thus the year off.

“We really thought he would need the run, but that guarantees him a place in the Dubai World Cup Carnival which is great for everyone involved.”

Even veteran American actor Steven Seagal, who was a surprise visitor to Meydan, must have been pleased with the action that was served up by some the world’s best jockeys and in particular up-and-comer Nathan Crosse who teamed up with Seemar’s Twelfthofneverland to record a thrilling victory in the Lincoln Navigator handicap over 2,000m on dirt.

The winner was produced to lead close home by apprentice Nathan Crosse and the pair denied Karnavaal and Sandro Paiva by a neck.

The five-year-old was, having just his second local outing having won twice in the US prior to joining Seemar.

It was a fourth win for Crosse who said: “It has gone well so far and I am very grateful to Mr Seemar for the opportunity and to the other connections who have given me rides.

“The 1,400m was too sharp for him last time and it was his first run for a long time, so he was entitled to improve from it and this extra distance suited him.”

The 1,600m turf handicap, the Lincoln Corsair, also produced an exciting contest with the finishing Kanood narrowly failing to rein-in Imperial Empire, ridden by Tadhg O’Shea who was completing a quick double for Seemar.

O’Shea said: “That was a very good performance and he has surprised me because he is very laid back at home and I had an outside gate, but he jumped well so I was able to get across into a handy position.

“When the leaders faltered I gave him a squeeze and he took off under me, so I would have been disappointed if we had been caught. I think 1,400m will be his best trip for the time being at least.”

The opening Lincoln Continental, a 1400m turf maiden, was won by Spirit Of Light under a confident ride by Clement Lecoeuvre for another veteran UAE handler, Erwan Charpy.

Godolphin handler Bin Surour made sure that his visit to Meydan was worth the while as he sent out Bright Start to win the 1,900m dirt maiden, the Lincoln Nautilus, under Pat Cosgrave.

Commenting on the Godolphin homebred son of Medaglia D’Oro Cosgrave said: “We were pretty confident coming here because he had been working very well and his form, on the whole, in Britain was solid.

“I was happy to be positive on him as he stays further and, on pedigree, he is bred to be a dirt horse, but I was pleasantly surprised just how well he did it. It was a pretty taking effort, regarding both his ability and attitude.”