Racing will return soon to Jebel Ali. Image Credit: Arshad Ali/Gulf News

Dubai: Racing is scheduled to resume at Jebel Ali Racecourse on January 24, following the untiring efforts of a crack team of experts, who are working overtime to bring the dirt surface to pristine standard.

The course was temporarily closed last month by the ERA in response to concerns raised by several jockey on the ‘kick-back’ that they were encountering during racing.

However, after consulting a team of international experts, the Jebel Ali Racecourse management have announced officially that they are close to finishing the restoration work and are looking forward to resuming office at the UAE’s popular yellow racecourse.

With Friday’s meeting abandoned, Engineer Shareef Al Halawani issued a press release saying: “Work is currently under way on the track aimed at pushing the safety and security to the highest levels for which Jebel Ali Racecourse is famous.

“The racecourse boasts 26 years of safe operation with an excellent safety record and we are scheduled to resume racing and host the five remaining meetings on the season’s calendar starting from Zabeel Raceday scheduled for January 24.”

The card includes the Group 3 Jebel Ali Mile, the track’s biggest and most prestigious meeting of the season.