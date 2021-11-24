Dubai Racing Club will host a unique seven-race card at Meydan to mark the 50th National Day of the UAE. Image Credit: Gulf News archive

Dubai: The Dubai Racing Club will host a Golden Jubilee Race Night at Meydan Racecourse on Thursday (December 2) to mark the UAE’s 50th National Day.

Members of the UAE Armed Forces will be special guests at the programme, the third meeting of the season at the UAE’s flagship track. Children of the nation’s martyrs will present trophies to the winners at the event.

The meeting will feature a total of seven races, each of which will be named after one of the seven emirates. The opening contest titled ‘Abu Dhabi’ will be sponsored by the Land Forces. This race will be followed by ‘Dubai’, sponsored by the UAE Navy. The third race, ‘Sharjah’, will be sponsored by the Air Force and Air Defense while the fourth race, ‘Ajman’, will be sponsored by the Presidential Guard.

The fifth race ‘Umm Al Quwain’, will be sponsored by the Joint Aviation Command while the sixth ‘Ras Al Khaimah’, will be sponsored by the Support Forces. The evening will conclude with the seventh race ‘Fujairah’, sponsored by the National and Reserve Service Authority.

Commenting on the announcement, Sheikh Rashid Bin Dalmouk Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Racing Club and Dubai Equestrian Club, expressed his pride in commemorating the UAE’s 50th National Day at Meydan.

The Dubai Racing Club is keen to actively participate in national and community events, he said, noting that this particular occasion will bring together horsemen and racing fans to compete in races that celebrate each emirate of the country. “The organisation of the race under the patronage of the UAE Armed forces and in the presence of the children of the nation’s martyrs, expresses our loyalty and gratitude to the nation.

“The 50th anniversary of the foundation of the UAE is a historic moment and an occasion to celebrate the country’s various achievements, including its hosting of Expo 2020 Dubai, the first global event of its kind in the region. The successful launch of the Hope Probe, the first Arab mission to Mars, is another achievement we take pride in,” Sheikh Rashid added.

“On the occasion of the UAE’s 50th anniversary, I extend my warmest congratulations to His Highness Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces and Their Highnesses Members of the Supreme Council of the Union, Rulers of the Emirates,” Sheikh Rashid said.