Jebel Ali Racecourse has been able to stage a full season with all the safety protocols in place. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai: Jebel Ali Racecourse came in for widespread praise for the management’s efforts to overcome the many challenges resulting from the Coronavirus pandemic and successfully sustain horseracing activities during the 2020-2021 season in the UAE.

The historic racecourse, which is owned by Major General Sheikh Ahmed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Chief of Dubai Police and Public Security, will host their penultimate race meeting for the season on Friday, March 5. The seven-race card is well supported by its Pillar Partners including premier sponsor Shadwell, the breeding empire of Sheikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance, Al Shafar Investment, ServeU, ASCANA, Commercial bank of Dubai and DERC.

Friday’s meeting will kick off with the final leg of the popular Purebred Arabian Series while the highlight is the Shadwell Farm Conditions event over 1200 metres.

Sheikh Hamdan led the accolades for the Jebel Ali Racecourse management with Mirza Al Sayegh, the long-serving Director of his Office and conveyed Hamdan’s message via a virtual press conference on Tuesday morning. “Sheikh Hamdan has been a long and committed supporter of racing at Jebel Ali. He specifically asked me to convey his appreciation and congratulations to the team here at Jebel Ali for seamlessly conducting the races,” Al Sayegh said.

“Jebel Ali is known around the world for its high standard of racing and Sheikh Hamdan is pleased that the racecourse continues to maintain those levels, despite the difficult year.

“Obviously, we are disappointed that the whole scenario has changed and that we can no longer have our fans visit the racecourse, but we are delighted that they have been following the racing regularly through the various media outlets,” he added.