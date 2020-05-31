10-race card to be held at Deauville-La Touques Racecourse on Monday

The 27th UAE President’s Cup World Series in France on Monday is another testimony to UAE's contribution towards globalising Purebred Arabian racing. Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi: A field of strong fillies and mares, aged four years and above, will compete in the 27th UAE President’s Cup World Series for Purebred Arabian Horses at Deauville-La Touques Racecourse on Monday (June 1).

Held under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, with the support of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces and the directives of Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, the Emirati-French equestrian carnival will feature 10 races, including the 2000-metre Group 1 UAE President Cup.

The French racing association, France Galop, has approved strict preventive and precautionary measures with the race being staged without spectators.

Only trainers and jockeys will be allowed to attend.

Faisal Al Rahmani, Racing Advisor to Abu Dhabi Sports Council, said, “The French leg is one of the world’s elite races and enriches our journey with remarkable gains.’’

The Emirates Equestrian Federation launched the President of the UAE Cup Series for Purebred Arabian Horses in 1994 to promote compeitive racing of this breed, which is now growing in popularity and appeal.

The series promotes the UAE’s efforts to build global awareness about the purebred Arabian horse and it’s significant place in the culture and history of the UAE.