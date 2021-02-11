Salute The Soldier, ridden by Adrie De Vries and trained by Fawzi Nass, wins the Al Maktoum Challenge (Round 2) race at the fourth meeting of Dubai World Cup Carnival at Meydan racecourse on Thursday. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai: Bahraini handler Fawzi Nass will be licking his lips in anticipation thinking of the Group 1 Dubai World Cup after Salute The Soldier signalled his intentions for the March 27 showpiece with a stunning victory in the 1900m Group 2 Al Maktoum Challenge Round 2 at Meydan on Thursday night.

While the trip of the Dubai World Cup is marginally longer at 2000m, past winners of the second round of the Al Maktoum Challenge have often gone on to win the marquee event of the Dubai World Cup card. Godolphin’s Thunder Snow took the route in 2018 and Thursday’s success is likely to propel the 6yo Sepoy gelding as among the top contenders going forward.

Salute The Soldier’s Dutch rider Adrie de Vries said: “He ran a very brave race and it was a brave decision by Fawzi to run him on this longer trip. He was a bit fresh early on in the season and didn’t have a good run the first two times. He probably needed those runs, but this win opens up a lot of options for him.”

Nass wasn’t present at Meydan, but he wouldn’t have missed Salute The Soldier kicking for home at the start of the home stretch after De Vries got him to sharply trail leader Capezzano. Though away at the 400m marker, there was a lot left to be done and the 2020 Group 3 Burj Nahaar winner showed great determination to hold and win by a length from Doug Watson’s Thegreatcollection with Pat Cosgrave up. A further 0.75 lengths adrift was Ajuste Fiscal, with Vagner Leal in the saddle, in third position.

Zakouski, ridden by jockey William Buick and saddled by Charlie Appleby, en route to winning the Al Rashidiya race at Meydan racecourse on Thursday. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Godolphin trainer-rider combination of Charlie Appleby and William Buick celebrated a hat-trick after Zakouski won the night’s other feature, the Group 2 Al Rashidiya over 1800m onturf. Second behind Lord Glitters in the Group 2 Singspiel Stakes on January 21, Zakouski was in a class of his own this time and after tracking the pace set by Court House all the way to the 400m pole, he put on a strong challenge to go forward 200m out and hold on by a 0.75 lengths from Court House, with Lord Glitters a further nose back in third. It was a sweet revenge for Zakouski, who was second in the Singspiel.

Appleby and Buick had scored a quick double on turf in the first half of the card, winning the Emirates SkyCargo, a 2410m handicap, with Star Safari. Appleby said: “I am delighted with Zakouski. He stepped forward from his first run and we’ll probably send him to the Jebel Hatta next on Super Saturday.”

Buick added: “He was great. The race set up nicely for him and he knuckled down. This nine furlongs track suits him well.”