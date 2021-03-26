It has been a beautiful journey for both Gulf News and the event, says Abdul Hamid Ahmad

Dubai Golden Shaheen, the prestigeous sprint event of the Dubai World Cup night, had been sponsored by Gulf News from the first edition of the showpiece in 1996. Image Credit: Gulf News Archive

Dubai: Gulf News, the UAE’s leading English language newspaper, has come in for widespread praise for its long-standing patronage of horseracing in Dubai through its flagship event, the Dubai Golden Shaheen, which will celebrate its 25th staging on Saturday’s Dubai World Cup card.

Boutros Boutros, Senior Vice President of Emirates Airline, the title sponsors of the Dubai World Cup, said that partnerships like the one the Airline and Gulf News share with the Dubai Racing Club were based on mutual respect and commitment to excellence in their respective fields.

“Emirates and Gulf News has been together for the last 25 years supporting the Dubai World Cup, which reflects the world class event which is very close to the hearts of our audience and our customers,” he told Gulf News.

“The partnership has been very successful through the years and we are proud to see the World Cup grow from strength to strength and maintain its position as one of the major sporting events in the world.

“It goes without saying that Gulf News has played a big role in reflecting this growth and the importance of the event and I am glad to see a local newspaper believe in such a global event. I’m sure Gulf News achieved a wider readership through its dedicated overage of the Dubai World Cup,” he concluded.

Mohammed Essa Al Adhab, General Manager, Dubai Racing Club extolled the role played by Gulf News to build and develop equestrian sport in the UAE.

“As we look back at 25 years of the Dubai World Cup, Gulf News stands out as a partner who has made this memorable journey with us the whole way,” he said. “They have been a valuable collaborator in our efforts to build and develop the equestrian industry here in the UAE. Through their various publications, we have been able to develop a close connection with local and global readers of the publication, especially racing fans.

Abdul Hamid Ahmad, the CEO, Editor-in-Chief and Executive Director Publications, was of the view that there are many reasons to consider a sponsorship - one of them being the objective to reach a wider demographic.

“It has been a beautiful journey for both Gulf News and the Dubai World Cup since day one. Both of us were able to build big brands through the years with this kind of partnership,” he said.

“It was the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum (Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai) to establish a horse race with the highest international standards that would be recognized as one of the sport’s top events offering valuable prize money.

“However, it’s not always about the money. It is about passion, willingness, planning and a vision to see what lies ahead that helped the Dubai World Cup develop from small beginning to become one of the best events in the world,” Abdul Hamid added.

“Gulf News is proud to be a part of this great journey as a media partner and through our extensive coverage, we have become a point of reference, not just in Dubai but around the world.

“And on this occasion of the Dubai World Cup’s 25th Anniversary, we congratulate Sheikh Mohammed and all the team working with him to help establish and make the event a success every year,” he said.

Naheed Patel, Promotions Manager Marketing & Sales, Gulf News, said that sponsorship of major events like horseracing helped the newspaper raise brand awareness.

“It is a matter of immense pride for Gulf News to have been a sponsor of the Dubai Golden Shaheen since its inception in 1996,” she said. “It has been a stimulating and an incredible ride and has added an extra edge to our sports coverage.

'Totally committed'

‘‘We at Gulf News are totally committed to supporting not just the Dubai World Cup meeting but horseracing and equine sport in the UAE,” Patel added.

“Our sincere thanks to the Dubai Racing Club for the opportunity for us to share and experience the extraordinary growth and development of horse racing in the emirate. The Dubai World Cup is one of the premier events in the social and sporting calendar and we are privileged to have been part of this magnificent event as Official Newspaper and sponsor of the Dubai Golden Shaheen for 25 years now,” she noted.