Saudi trainer Saad Al Mutlaq, who won six races At the Shadwell-sponsored Purebred Arabian race meeting in Riyadh on Thursday evening. Image Credit: Courtesy Abdullah Khalifa

Dubai: After completing a rare double hat-trick at the Prince Sultan Bin Abdulaziz racecourse on Thursday, training sensation Saad Al Mutlaq now aims to win some of the biggest Purebred Arabian races on the planet including the $1 million Dubai Kahayla Classic.

Twenty-six year-old Al Mutlaq, who is a third-generation conditioner following his father Mutlaq Bin Mishrif and grandfather, took home six glittering trophies with the most prestigious being the 120,000 Riyals Shadwell Farm Cup, which was won by the Al Khalidiya Stables’ flag-bearer, Mubasher Al Khalediah.

An impressive winner of the inaugural Gulf Cup for Purebred Arabians at the Sharjah Equestrian and Racing Club earlier this year, the handsome four-year-old grey totally dominated his seven rivals to claim victory in the capable hands of Saudi jockey Mohammad Al Daham.

“This is unbelievable, winning six out of eight races,” said Al Mutlaq. “We knew we had some good chances, but this is beyond expectations.

Mubasher is one of the stars of the stables and this win confirms his status as one of the best Purebred Arabian racehorses in the Gulf.

“I still have a lot to learn in the sport, but I feel I ready to challenge for big prizes like the $1.9 million Obaiya Arabian Classic, the $1m Dubai Kahayla Classic and the $900,00 Arabian World Cup in France,” he added.

“I’m not sure which horses will be targeting these races as we have a lot of nice horses in the stable. These are very exciting times.

“I want to world to know about the standard of the Saudi Arabian racehorse, our breeding and our capabilities to perform at the highest level. Hopefully by winning big races aboard I will earn the attentions of fans everywhere and bring fame to our sports-loving country.”

The high-quality day-night meeting was attended by Prince Khalid Bin Sultan Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, patron of the racecourse, Mirza Al Sayegh, director of the office of Shaikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance, and officials of the Dubai International Arabian Races (DIAR).

Shaikh Hamdan sponsored the meeting under the banner of his breeding empire, Shadwell along with two of his other stud farms, Shadwell Farm and Derrinstown Stud.