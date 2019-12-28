Azizi, Meydan’s Pillar Partner, sponsor the event for the third year

Dubai: Talented French rider Camille Coulomb upstaged a strong field to win the prestigious 120km HH Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Festival Ride for Ladies on Friday.

Riding Vista Du Barthas, the 21-year-old endurance rider completed the gruelling distance in front of Spain’s Eulalia Guardia aboard Al Hajaj with Indian teenager Nida Anjum Chelat, the rider of Umour D’ Aurabelle, taking third place.

The festival is held in honour of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

As part of its long-standing pillar partnership with Meydan, Azizi Developments, one of the leading private developers in the UAE, sponsored the ride for a third year running.

Mirwais Azizi, Founder and Chairman of Azizi Developments, presented the awards to the winners at the Dubai International Endurance City.

Farhad Azizi, CEO of Azizi Developments, said: “We are delighted to have sponsored this ride for the third consecutive year.

“As a proud partner of this highly esteemed international gathering, we are pleased to not only bring together some of the world’s best equestrians but to also support the horse racing culture and its development in Dubai and beyond.