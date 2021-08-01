Watch: Junior summer camps at Jumeirah Golf Estates
Jumeirah Golf Estates’ Peter Cowen Golf Academy is hosting a number of Summer Camps between July 11 and August 26. Hosted by Chris Snape, the Junior Coordinator, and the other JGE pros, the camp provides a perfect introduction to both golf and the other JGE facilities including arts and crafts, swimming and padel tennis, all in the name of fun. This summer camp is just a taster ahead of introduction to the junior golf programmes at Jumeirah Golf Estates which will begin in September.