In a rarely seen development on the golf tours, the Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic underwent a second cut after the third round to bring the remaining field to 77 for the final round at Emirates Golf Club on Sunday.
After 81 players survived the original cut on Friday evening, there was an extra trim to tighten the field on Saturday. The unfortunate quartet were England’s David Horsey (+6), Frenchman Alexander Levey (+6) Dane Lucas Bjerregaard (+7) and Robert Rock (+10) of England.
The move came as more than 78 players qualified for the last two rounds, with the leading 72 players and ties advancing on Sunday. Those players who made the 36-hole cut but not the third round cut will be paid on their third round position but will not play the final round.