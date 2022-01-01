Paul Casey won the Dubai Desert Classic last year Image Credit: Supplied

So 2022 is up on us and with the new year comes the traditional swing around the UAE with some major golf events. However, this year things will be a bit different.

As part of DP World Tour’s rebranding of the European Tour from this season, golf fans in the UAE can look forward to a bigger-than-ever campaign, with an increase to four tournaments this year and enhanced prize money meaning bigger stars.

The Dubai Desert Classic has been elevated to Rolex Series status alongside the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, with both tournaments now offering a total prize fund of $8 million. While the season-ending DP World Tour Championship will also be in its traditional slot in November, 2022 sees the inaugural Ras Al Khaimah Championship tee off at Al Hamra Golf Club in February — adding to the nation’s golfing portfolio and, with $2 million and Tour exemptions on offer, it is sure to attract some big names to the emirate.

There are a few more changes to look forward to as the contenders look to usurp Collin Morikawa and become the first ‘DP World Tour Rankings’ champion — the ‘Race to Dubai’ has also had a bit of a rebrand.

YAs Links will host the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship

Also, the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship will move from its traditional venue at Abu Dhabi Golf Club to a new home. Yas Links Abu Dhabi will host the opening Rolex Series event of the season for the 17th edition of the tournament starting on January 20.

Straight after that, the world’s top golfers take the short journey from the UAE capital to Dubai for the Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club, where an upgrade to the Rolex Series and free entry for all spectators will surely mark the biggest ever edition of the competition that was first held back in 1989.

Al Hamra Golf Club will host the Ras Al Khaimah Championship

On February 3-6, the Tour will visit Ras Al Khaimah for the first time at Al Hamra Golf Club.

Al Hamra previously hosted the European Challenge Tour over three consecutive years from 2016-2018, and this move will help put the emirate on the golfing map. The Qatar Masters follows hot on the heels of the RAK event, meaning golf fans have almost a month of Middle East action to look forward to. That’s a pretty good way to get in the swing for 2022.

Upcoming DP World Tour events in Middle East

Jan 20-23

Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Yas Links

Prize Fund $8,000,000

DP World Tour Rankings Points 8,000

Jan 27-30

Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic, Emirates Golf Club

Prize Fund $8,000,000

DPWTR Points 8,000

Feb 03-06

Ras Al Khaimah Championship, Al Hamra Golf Club

Prize Fund $2,000,000

DPWTR Points 2,750