When did you take up golf?

I started playing when I was about 16 and played with my dad a couple of times a year. My uncle was the golfer in the family and I played more with him. Golf got me away from football life and as I have travelled the world and have played some great golf courses with my team mates, friends and others. I get less excited these days trying to improve, when you see the top pros shoot 64 and/or struggle with a 75, what chance have we guys got? I am a member of Wilmslow Golf Club and Valderrama in Spain. I played well today on the Earth course at Jumeirah Golf Estates along with Stephen. I finished 18 holes in perhaps 5-over par which is below my handicap. It is typical that I am flying back home now, just as my golf is getting much better and I am enjoying it more. There are a lot of associations between football and golf with many footballers playing golf when they have spare time around training and their life at their football club and many golfers love their football. I know a few of the pros on DP World Tour, especially Tyrrell Hatton, who I have got to know well recently.