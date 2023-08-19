Many of the world’s best players – including major champions Scottie Scheffler, Lydia Ko, Matt Fitzpatrick, Celine Boutier, Wyndham Clark and Allisen Corpuz – mark their Titleist golf ball with a long, straight line that helps them with alignment.

Titleist’s new Performance Alignment aid is designed with a subtle arrow shape, 105 degrees in length, custom printed on each golf ball opposite the Pro V1 or Pro V1x sidestamp. The marking is 60 percent longer than a standard Titleist sidestamp.

“Performance Alignment emulates how many of the best players in the game mark their Titleist,” said Jeremy Stone, Vice President, Titleist Golf Ball Marketing. “The benefit of players marking their golf ball with an alignment aid – specifically a long, straight line – is evident across all levels of competitive golf and plays a significant role in helping them improve their aim and accuracy.”

INSPIRED BY THE WORLD’S BEST

A long, straight line is one of the most common markings found on the Pro V1 and Pro V1x golf balls that are put in play across the worldwide professional tours, helping players take dead aim and hit their start-lines with confidence.

“I use a black line, because I cannot putt without this,” said Pro V1 player Viktor Hovland. “I literally cannot aim.”

“I’ve just never been good at just standing over the ball and being able to aim that way,” Hovland said. “I’ve found it’s really helped my putting, especially on the short ones, when there’s not too much break involved. I just did a blind test with a line on and then without a line, and I just aimed it miles better with a line on.”

Watch: Viktor Hovland Tests the New Titleist Pro V1 and Pro V1x Titleist

• Leona Maguire (Pro V1): “I start off with a blue line. I like a line on my ball for putting, for lining up my putts. I’ve done it for a long time now so it’s an essential part of my routine.”

• Ally Ewing (Pro V1x): “I choose to putt with a black line. It helps me confirm my target and really put away the thought of where I’m rolling the ball.”

• Stewart Cink (Pro V1x): “To me, the alignment line, it just takes away that little bit of doubt that you might have when you put your putter down behind the ball and you aren’t 100% sure where you’re pointing it. We work really hard on where we’re starting the ball on our putts. And the alignment line helps make sure it takes that one piece of variability out.”

2023 Pro V1x Image Credit: Titleist

A sampling of tour players who mark their Titleist with a long, single line:

PGA & DP World Tour: Scottie Scheffler, Cameron Young, Will Zalatoris, Justin Thomas, Wyndham Clark, Matt Fitzpatrick, Billy Horschel, Sungjae Im, Viktor Hovland, Sahith Theegala, Joaquin Niemann, Mito Pereira, Harris English, Ryan Palmer, K.H. Lee, Stewart Cink and Scott Stallings.