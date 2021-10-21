The teams assemble ahead of the Pink Day event at Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club hosted its Pink Golf Day in aid of Breast Cancer Awareness this week and captain Joy Lirio organised an event that saw 108 female players take part in a Texas Team Scramble.

The tournament was won by the four-player team of Eliana Zarate, Wafa Abu Zeid, Kerry Potgieter and Sunny Raymond with a score of 69 and a 15-handicap allowance over the 5,325 yard course.

DRGS and the organisers were delighted to support this initiative, stating they were delighted to see a full field, all with handicaps, with DRGS providing 40 of their members for this event.

We have had a really strong October with so many Breast Cancer Awareness events across the UAE — all well supported and there are still more to come.

A special thank you goes to our DRGS sponsors for the exceptional prize table and support from so many, to enhance the day, including the support by the Emirates Golf Federation and Gulf News, BMW, JA Resorts and Hotels, Orient Travel, Golf Superstore, Car Buying People and Mediclinic.

Additional sponsors and supporters for the day included Park Hyatt Dubai, Xpandretail, Newby Tea, Bayong Republic, The Wadi House and Wadi Aroma.

Congratulations were given to Dubai Creek and to Captain Joy for all their hard work for such a worthy cause, with Joy herself having undergone screening and surgery. We are all impressed how committed Joy is to this awareness cause, as is DRGS, with Breast Cancer Awareness.

Prevention and early detection are the way forward and we are all on the same page to spread this message through golf to all women of all ages, and hopefully to collectively make a difference.

The next event for DRGS is our two-night/three-rounds staycation next week in the Northern Emirates at Al Zorah Golf Club in Ajman, and at Al Hamra Golf Club and Tower Links Golf Club in Ras Al Khaimah.