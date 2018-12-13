The reality of his nine-to-five routine underlines just how big an achievement it was for this team of amateurs from New Zealand to even be here in the first place, let alone take a professional outfit 120 minutes and into penalties after drawing 3-3 in normal time. “I might call in and get a week off before Christmas and see what the boss says, but yeah for a lot of us, we do have to go straight back to work,” said the 25-year-old Kiwi defender, whose side lost 4-3 on kicks after his decisive penalty was saved.